SCC plans $24M expansion and renovation project at its main Lincoln campus

Southeast Community College is planning a $24 million renovation and expansion of its campus at 8800 O St.
The project calls for work to 65,000 square feet of SCC's main Lincoln location, plus 37,000 square feet in new construction at the site, according to a building permit filed with the planning department earlier this month.
SCC President Paul Illich said the goal of the project is to renovate and modernize spaces dedicated to student affairs, admissions, advising and tutoring. Some of those services will also be housed in the new two-story addition.
"This is creating all of the spaces we need to ensure students have all of the components they need to be successful," Illich said.
The latest project comes on the heels of another major expansion at the SCC-Lincoln campus being completed.
In January, SCC opened a 82,000-square-foot health sciences building that features simulation labs, mock operating rooms and other high-tech learning spaces for students.
Both the health sciences building and the renovations to areas dedicated for student services are part of SCC's facilities master plan and were included in a $369 million bond issue defeated by voters in 2016.
After the bond issue failed, SCC rearranged its existing tax levy to pay for facility projects at its campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford, as well as six learning centers across its 15-county district, in a piecemeal fashion.
"We had to look at what resources we have available and what we can do with those resources in the short and long-term," Illich said.
