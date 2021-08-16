 Skip to main content
SCC offering incentives for students to get vaccinated
Southeast Community College has campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford and learning centers in Nebraska City, Falls City, Hebron, Plattsmouth, Wahoo and York.

Tax rate: $0.0907 per $100 of taxable valuation

 Journal Star file photo

We're seeing an alarming jump in COVID cases among teens and children in the U.S.

Southeast Community College is not requiring students be vaccinated before fall classes begin Aug. 23, but it will offer prizes for those who are or choose to get a shot at a series of upcoming clinics.

Students who have not yet been vaccinated but wish to can attend one of three clinics to get a Pfizer vaccine, the college said in a news release last week.

The clinics will be held:

* Aug. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Eicher Technical Center Student Lounge, Milford campus.

* Aug. 25., 2-5 p.m., Kennedy Student Center, Beatrice campus.

* Sept. 1, 1-3 p.m., gymnasium, Lincoln campus.

Dates for the second shot clinic will be announced at a later date.

Each student who takes part in the vaccination clinics will receive a $20 gift card that can be used at any SCC Campus Store.

Lincoln campus students can also use their gift card at Course Ground Coffee, Course Restaurant and Course Grill once they have completed the two-shot regimen.

Those students, as well as those who have already been vaccinated, can enter a prize drawing to win $250 tuition waivers, store vouchers and a grand prize of $500.

To enter, students need to upload a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card.

SCC is encouraging -- but not requiring -- students who aren't vaccinated to wear masks.

Bev Cummins, director of the Lincoln campus and vice president of student affairs, said SCC wants as many students to get vaccinated as possible to keep classes in-person for the 2021-22 school year.

"We believe students benefit from in-person learning, and a safe return to in-person instruction continues to be a priority for Southeast Community College and the success our of students," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

