SCC offering incentives for students to get vaccinated

Southeast Community College is not requiring students be vaccinated before fall classes begin Aug. 23, but it will offer prizes for those who are or choose to get a shot at a series of upcoming clinics.

Students who have not yet been vaccinated but wish to can attend one of three clinics to get a Pfizer vaccine, the college said in a news release last week.

The clinics will be held:

* Aug. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Eicher Technical Center Student Lounge, Milford campus.

* Aug. 25., 2-5 p.m., Kennedy Student Center, Beatrice campus.

* Sept. 1, 1-3 p.m., gymnasium, Lincoln campus.

Dates for the second shot clinic will be announced at a later date.

Each student who takes part in the vaccination clinics will receive a $20 gift card that can be used at any SCC Campus Store.

Lincoln campus students can also use their gift card at Course Ground Coffee, Course Restaurant and Course Grill once they have completed the two-shot regimen.

Those students, as well as those who have already been vaccinated, can enter a prize drawing to win $250 tuition waivers, store vouchers and a grand prize of $500.