SCC holds tuition rate flat for fourth year in a row
editor's pick

  • Updated
  • 0

The Southeast Community College Board of Governors voted Tuesday to hold tuition flat for both in-state and out-of-state students next year.

For the fourth year in a row, Nebraska students will pay $102 per credit hour to attend SCC, which has campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford.

Students who come to SCC from outside the state will once again pay $123 per credit hour.

Both resident and nonresident students will pay more in student fees next year, however.

In addition to a $3 student activity fee, the board also approved raising a student facility fee from $9 per credit hour to $12 per credit hour.

On average, the fee increase will add about $90 to the cost of attending SCC in 2022-23 — about a 2.6% increase over the cost this year.

SCC students can expect to pay about $3,510 for 30 semester hours next year.

With the increase, SCC will rank third among Nebraska's six community college systems in terms of cost of attendance next year. Northeast Community College and Western Nebraska Community College are about $200 more expensive than SCC.

SCC is funded through a combination of tuition revenue, state appropriations and property taxes.

Tuition accounts for roughly 17% of SCC's $94.4 million budget, while about 31%, or $29.2 million, comes from state appropriations, and 51%, or $48.6 million, is funded through local property taxes.

In September, the board voted to keep its property tax rate flat for the third consecutive school year.

But an increase to valuations — driven by Lancaster County, which accounts for half of the system's $66.1 billion valuation — is likely to raise the amount taxpayers across the 15-county district pay next year.

Taxpayers who own an average-priced home in Lancaster County — $226,342 — can expect to pay about $21 in taxes to support SCC.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

