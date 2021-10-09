SCC considering first residence hall at Lincoln campus

Southeast Community College is planning a 250-bed residence hall in Lincoln, the first of its kind for the commuter campus.

Bev Cummins, director of SCC’s Lincoln campus, said growing interest in on-campus housing led administrators and staff to explore the option.

“Our admissions staff are often asked about housing on the Lincoln campus when students and their families tour campus or request information about our program options,” said Cummins, who also serves as SCC’s vice president of student affairs.

A pair of recent surveys — one internal, one external — also indicated interest in on-campus housing at SCC-Lincoln, 8800 O St.

In a 2018 survey done by SCC, 36% of current students said they would be “very or moderately likely” to live in on-campus housing if it were available.

Broken down by age group, 41% of students between the ages of 18 and 24 said they were likely to consider the option — equal to about 2,200 students at the time.

An external study done in the spring of 2020 produced similar results: 45% of those surveyed said the availability of on-campus student housing was “important or very important.”