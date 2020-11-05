SCC calls off December commencement ceremonies

Southeast Community College canceled its December commencement ceremonies for graduates of its campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Students will be mailed their diplomas, and December graduates will be invited to participate in SCC's next commencement ceremony, the college said in a news release.
It's the second time SCC has canceled its graduation ceremonies because of COVID-19. Earlier this year, SCC called off graduation activities that were scheduled to take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena for all three campuses.
"We hope students will choose to participate in the next graduation ceremony to celebrate their distinguished achievement with their family and friends," SCC said in a news release.
