 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SCC calls off December commencement ceremonies
View Comments
editor's pick

SCC calls off December commencement ceremonies

{{featured_button_text}}

Southeast Community College canceled its December commencement ceremonies for graduates of its campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Students will be mailed their diplomas, and December graduates will be invited to participate in SCC's next commencement ceremony, the college said in a news release.

It's the second time SCC has canceled its graduation ceremonies because of COVID-19. Earlier this year, SCC called off graduation activities that were scheduled to take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena for all three campuses.

"We hope students will choose to participate in the next graduation ceremony to celebrate their distinguished achievement with their family and friends," SCC said in a news release.

Seats filled on Nebraska university, community college boards
Beatrice widow establishes SCC scholarships in honor of husband

Breaking down Nebraska's colleges and universities

SCC logo
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News