SCC board member resigns; college will select replacement

The Southeast Community College Board of Governors is accepting applications to fill a vacant seat representing part of Lincoln and northern Lancaster County.

Edward C. Price, who was first elected to the board in 2012 and won election two more times to the District 3 seat, resigned on Tuesday due to health reasons, the college said.

His term will expire at the end of 2024.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunities for growth and development experienced during my time as a Southeast Community College board member," Price said.

To fill the vacancy, SCC will take applications from individuals who live within District 3's boundaries.

In addition to providing contact information, applicants must answer a series of questions about their interest in serving on the SCC Board of Governors.

Board members are responsible for passing a budget and setting tuition prices and property tax rates, while also providing oversight of SCC's top leaders.

The board's Executive Team will meet Aug. 11 to review applications during an open meeting, and will interview finalists during the board's Aug. 24 meeting to be held in Nebraska City.