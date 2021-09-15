SCC board keeps levy flat as valuation increases boost property tax revenue

The Southeast Community College Board of Governors approved a budget increase of less than 1% this year and voted to keep the property tax rate flat for the third consecutive school year.

But an increase to property valuations across SCC’s district -- driven by an 11.1% boost in residential property values in Lancaster County -- will net 6.5% more in property tax revenue next year.

Lancaster County accounts for roughly half of the $66.1 billion property valuation in SCC’s 15-county service area.

Other counties, including Cass and Nemaha, saw valuation increases of 6.1% and 5.2%, respectively, while two counties – Fillmore and York – saw property values go down, each by a little more than 1%.

Board members also voted to hold SCC’s tax levy steady at 9.37 cents per $100 of valuation this year, which is third lowest among Nebraska’s six community colleges.

The majority of the tax levy -- 7.37 cents -- is directed into faculty and staff salary and benefits, as well as general operations, while 2 cents is funneled into a capital improvement fund used by SCC to renovate and upgrade its campuses.