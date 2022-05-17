SCC board chooses replacement to finish former member's term

MILFORD -- The Southeast Community College Board of Governors on Tuesday tapped Dick LeBlanc to complete the remainder of James Garver's term.
LeBlanc, 78, was selected over three other people who interviewed for the position -- Kristi Chambers, J.P. Caruso and Penny McCord -- at a special meeting on SCC's Milford campus.
Dick LeBlanc
Chris Dunker
Garver, who served on the SCC Board of Governors for 13 years after sitting on the Lincoln Board of Education for two decades, died March 30 at the age of 71.
He represented District 4, which stretches across central Lincoln, and includes a portion of western Lancaster County.
LeBlanc, a native of Crook, Colorado, was the former executive director of the Nebraska Board of Educational Lands and Funds -- better known as the State Land Office -- for 14 years.
"I'm currently retired," LeBlanc said in a statement, "and I'm tired of being retired. I'm looking forward to being a part of a professional and progressive board."
LeBlanc, who holds a master's from Colorado State University and has also worked for the Lincoln Berean Church and North Pointe Community Church, said he's excited to work with the board as it pursues its strategic plan.
He will serve until Jan. 5, 2023, when a new board member will be sworn in to a four-year term. Anyone wanting to appear on the November general election ballot must file petition signatures with the Secretary of State's office.
Petitioners will be required to collect a number of signatures equal to 10% of voters who cast ballots in District 4 during the 2020 presidential election before Sept. 1.
