 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

SCC board chooses replacement to finish former member's term

  • Updated
  • 0

MILFORD -- The Southeast Community College Board of Governors on Tuesday tapped Dick LeBlanc to complete the remainder of James Garver's term.

LeBlanc, 78, was selected over three other people who interviewed for the position -- Kristi Chambers, J.P. Caruso and Penny McCord -- at a special meeting on SCC's Milford campus.

Dick LeBlanc

Dick LeBlanc

Garver, who served on the SCC Board of Governors for 13 years after sitting on the Lincoln Board of Education for two decades, died March 30 at the age of 71.

He represented District 4, which stretches across central Lincoln, and includes a portion of western Lancaster County.

LeBlanc, a native of Crook, Colorado, was the former executive director of the Nebraska Board of Educational Lands and Funds -- better known as the State Land Office -- for 14 years.

SCC wants to add welding center at its Lincoln campus

"I'm currently retired," LeBlanc said in a statement, "and I'm tired of being retired. I'm looking forward to being a part of a professional and progressive board."

People are also reading…

LeBlanc, who holds a master's from Colorado State University and has also worked for the Lincoln Berean Church and North Pointe Community Church, said he's excited to work with the board as it pursues its strategic plan.

He will serve until Jan. 5, 2023, when a new board member will be sworn in to a four-year term. Anyone wanting to appear on the November general election ballot must file petition signatures with the Secretary of State's office.

Petitioners will be required to collect a number of signatures equal to 10% of voters who cast ballots in District 4 during the 2020 presidential election before Sept. 1.

Longtime school board, SCC member Garver dies
SCC holds tuition rate flat for fourth year in a row

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Four to interview for vacated SCC board seat

Four to interview for vacated SCC board seat

Kristi Chambers, Richard LeBlanc, J.P. Caruso, and Penny McCord will interview with the Southeast Community College Board of Governors on May 17 to finish the term vacated by Jim Garver.

Watch Now: Related Video

New 'smart' contact lens can treat eye disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News