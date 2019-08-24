Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary Club #14 is planning a picnic at Holmes Lake Park on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. for international students attending colleges and universities in the area. This is the 15th year that the club has welcomed these students who come from dozens of countries throughout the world.
“We give the students a taste of a Sunday afternoon picnic as a way of saying welcome to Nebraska,” said John Zimmer, chair of this year’s picnic committee. “It’s a fun event that includes traditional picnic food, some games and a time of fellowship.”
Club members help plan the event and provide grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, corn on the cob, Valentino’s Pizza, Runza and other treats.
Students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Wesleyan, Doane University, Union College, Concordia University and Southeast Community College are invited to attend. The afternoon begins with old-fashioned games and concludes with a meal.
“One of my favorite features of the picnic is the world map that each student marks indicating her/his home country,” noted Mailani Veney, Rotary 14 president. “I’m always amazed at the fact that we have students from China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Europe, Africa and beyond who have come to Lincoln to further their education.”
To help the students understand the state’s Cornhusker name, they’re each given an ear of corn to husk. It’s a new experience for most of the students and a fun way for them to identify with Nebraska. For more details, contact John Zimmer at jzimmer@clinewilliams.com.