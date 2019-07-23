After six years of enrollment and academic program growth, Ron Rosati will retire as dean of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in August.
A native of New York, Rosati was named as leader of the University of Nebraska's two-year institution in Curtis in July 2013.
"It has been a privilege for me to serve NCTA as dean," Rosati said in a news release. "The college is an exceptional place to work due to its small size, focus on agriculture and veterinary technology, and its emphasis on experiential learning."
Under Rosati's leadership, NCTA witnessed a 28.5% growth in its enrollment, climbed its way out of a fiscal deficit and added new programs in welding, equine management and a general agriculture online degree certificate.
Rosati was also instrumental in bringing NCTA forward in its procedures and policies for advising, registration and admissions, student payment, transfers, Title IX and ADA compliance.
"Under Ron Rosati's leadership, NCTA truly reached new heights in providing academic and financial access to higher education, as well as career preparation in the ag and veterinary technology industries," said Mike Boehm, NU's vice president for agriculture and natural resources.
Kelly Bruns, the director of NU's West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte, will serve as NCTA's interim dean while a national search is launched to find a new leader for the campus.