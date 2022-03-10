Rodriguez announces run for SCC board seat

Josie Rodriguez said she'll seek a spot on the Southeast Community College Board of Governors representing Lincoln.

Rodriguez announced her candidacy for District 5, which cuts across a portion of south Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Board member Ellen Weissinger, who won election to the district in 2018, announced she will not seek reelection.

Rodriguez, a human service professional, said she is running "to ensure that the needs and interests of our diverse community are represented and included in board discussions and decisions."

"Education plays a significant role in the future for our entire community, and community colleges provide an accessible and affordable path to higher education and a degree," she said in a statement.

Two other candidates have also filed for the District 5 seat. Megan Neiles-Brasch and Joann Herrington both filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State's office.

The top two vote-getters in the May 10 primary will advance to the November general election.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.