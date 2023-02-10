The University of Nebraska emerged from the coronavirus pandemic on a better financial footing than many other institutions of higher education across the country.

But administrators told the Board of Regents on Friday that NU will likely face budgetary challenges in the coming years that could force major cuts and a reshaping of the public university system.

Just how much NU may have to cut wasn’t discussed during the regents’ first meeting of 2023.

Rather, Chris Kabourek, the NU system’s vice president for business and finance, set the table for regents about the headwinds the university faces and what's causing them: Expenses are rising while revenue growth is limited.

Wage growth driven by low unemployment and high demand for qualified employees, as well as inflationary pressures on the costs of goods and services has caused overall spending to rise at NU, Kabourek said.

While the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates in order to combat inflation, Kabourek told regents it’s likely the university will endure “this environment of higher prices” for some time to come.

At the same time, the number of high school graduates across the country is projected to decline over the next decade, meaning there is likely to be more competition for each student.

The number of traditional college-age students is expected to remain relatively stable in the Cornhusker state, according to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education. Nebraskans will also be targeted by other schools.

Kabourek said NU is projecting “muted” revenue growth from tuition paid by students into the future.

Funding from the state is also anticipated to remain modest, he said. NU requested a 3% increase in state appropriations for each of the next two years; Gov. Jim Pillen recommended the Legislature increase the university’s funding by 2%.

“Historically, state funding has not kept pace with enrollment at the university or inflation,” Kabourek said. “That’s been on a pretty steady decline over the last two decades.”

NU will continue working to ensure it is “fiscally conservative” and operating under a balanced budget, the chief financial officer told the board.

Credit rating agency Moody’s projects most universities will post budget deficits this year — something Kabourek said NU will avoid through careful planning and execution.

NU has also improved its cash reserve throughout the pandemic, rising from 186 days of cash in 2018 to 211 in 2021, which will provide a cushion should the state experience an economic downturn.

“We’re in a good position to address these challenges in front of us, but I always remind everyone that cash is a one-time item,” Kabourek said. “Once you spend it it’s gone, and expenses are recurring.”

NU’s top administrators will begin looking at how to maximize its resources over the coming months to meet its three-part mission of education, research and outreach across the state, he added.

President Ted Carter said NU has already cut $75 million from its budget over the past five years, the majority of that coming as the university sought to address financial challenges brought on during the pandemic.

Looking ahead, Carter said the status quo at NU “is probably not sustainable.”

“We’re probably going to have to rethink ourselves,” he said. “We’re going to be thoughtful, we’re going to plan, and we’re going to make sure this university continues to deliver for this state.”

NU will wait to see what level of funding the Legislature appropriates in the coming weeks before administrators bring the 2023-24 operating budget and proposed tuition rates to the Board of Regents in June.

In other business:

* Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice was elected vice chair of the board over Barb Weitz of Omaha on the fourth round of voting. The two deadlocked 4-4 in three ballots before Weitz withdrew.

"Rob's been chair before and he knows the job," Weitz said, "and I'm willing to wait and hope that at some point it might be 5-3 in the future the other way."

Schafer was previously chair of the board in 2018, and will serve as chair again in 2024 when he succeeds Lincoln Regent Tim Clare, this year's chairman.

* The board unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement with the University of Nebraska at Kearney Education Association that raises the base salary by 3% in each of the next two years.

* Pillen, who was formerly the regent serving District 3 in northeast Nebraska, was awarded the title "regent emeritus." Pillen served nearly a decade on the board.

* Friday's meeting was the first for District 7 Regent Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City, who was elected last year to replace Bob Phares of North Platte, and District 3 Regent Jim Scheer of Norfolk, who was appointed by Pillen to fill out the remainder of the governor's term.

