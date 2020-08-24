 Skip to main content
Ricketts welcomes return to classrooms, praises President Trump
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts addresses Republican supporters during the opening of the Nebraska Trump Victory Office in Omaha last week.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday hailed the return of students to K-12 classrooms as a plus for their "overall social well-being" during a wide-ranging news conference at which he expressed concerns about mail voting in some states and heaped praise on President Donald Trump.

A return to the classroom is important for the overall health of students as well as academic progression, the governor said.

While Ricketts was focused on the resumption of school with built-in safeguards to protect students from COVID-19, questions also moved to other topics during the beginning of a week that will feature the Republican National Convention and the nomination of Trump as he seeks a second term.

Ricketts said Trump has delivered "tremendous results for the American people" despite pandemic derailment of the economy.

"This administration created the most dynamic economy" prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the governor said, lifting millions of people out of poverty and sharply reducing the nation's unemployment rate.

The GOP convention will provide "a great opportunity to hear President Trump's vision for the next four years," Ricketts said.

In answer to questions, the governor expressed concern about the validity of mail-in votes in other states that do not follow the same procedures that Nebraska does this November.

In Nebraska, registered voters will receive an invitation to request mail-in ballots if that's the way they choose to cast their votes, Ricketts said, while in some other states ballots are distributed to registered voters in a mass mailing.

"We have to be watchful what happens in other states," he said. 

Trump has repeatedly suggested that widespread mail-in voting fraud will threaten the integrity of the November presidential election results.

In answer to a question on another topic, Ricketts said "I don't have any concerns about slow mail delivery" by the U.S. Postal Service in Nebraska.

"I have not seen any data or any experience with slow delivery" in the state, he said.

Nationally, there have been reports of delayed delivery of prescription drugs, Social Security checks and other time-sensitive mailings as a result of major policy changes in the U.S. Postal Service largely implemented to reduce costs.

With the return of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students to classes on the campus, Ricketts said he believes "the university has taken appropriate steps" to protect against the virus.

"I would encourage students to take (this) seriously and follow our rules," the governor said. 

"We can't shut down everything until there's a vaccine; we don't know if there will be a vaccine."

State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said "it feels right to return to school" with a mandate of "safety first and foremost."

Piyush Srivastav, incoming chair of the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, told the news conference he "felt comfortable sending our daughter to school for in-person learning," recognizing all the precautions that are being taken with face masks, social distancing and disinfecting.

"We decided to send her to school for one week and then decide whether to continue in-person learning," he said.

"We are very comfortable with how LPS has handled the situation; we will continue to send her to school for in-person learning, and she wants to do that."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

