Ricketts welcomes return to classrooms, praises President Trump

In Nebraska, registered voters will receive an invitation to request mail-in ballots if that's the way they choose to cast their votes, Ricketts said, while in some other states ballots are distributed to registered voters in a mass mailing.

"We have to be watchful what happens in other states," he said.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that widespread mail-in voting fraud will threaten the integrity of the November presidential election results.

In answer to a question on another topic, Ricketts said "I don't have any concerns about slow mail delivery" by the U.S. Postal Service in Nebraska.

"I have not seen any data or any experience with slow delivery" in the state, he said.

Nationally, there have been reports of delayed delivery of prescription drugs, Social Security checks and other time-sensitive mailings as a result of major policy changes in the U.S. Postal Service largely implemented to reduce costs.

With the return of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students to classes on the campus, Ricketts said he believes "the university has taken appropriate steps" to protect against the virus.

"I would encourage students to take (this) seriously and follow our rules," the governor said.