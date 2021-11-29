Ricketts urges Nebraskans to contact regents about UNL diversity plan

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday took another swipe at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's plan to address racial disparities and discrimination during his monthly call-in radio show and urged Nebraskans to contact members of the Board of Regents with their own concerns.

The regents, he noted, are scheduled to meet on Friday.

The plan designed to promote diversity and inclusion on campus is written in a way that is "anti-American," the governor said, by focusing on race rather than individual strengths.

And that, he said, "undermines and betrays the whole civil rights movement."

"The university is not institutionally racist," Ricketts said. "I don't believe that."

What is needed, he said, is assurance that minority students have the same opportunities as other students, he said.

Ricketts had earlier said that the university plan released earlier this month would "pit people against each other by conditioning everyone to see others through the lens of race rather than as individuals with unique strengths."

The governor addressed the issue before taking calls from listeners.