Ricketts urges Nebraskans to contact regents about UNL diversity plan

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday took another swipe at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's plan to address racial disparities and discrimination during his monthly call-in radio show and urged Nebraskans to contact members of the Board of Regents with their own concerns.
The regents, he noted, are scheduled to meet on Friday.
The plan designed to promote diversity and inclusion on campus is written in a way that is "anti-American," the governor said, by focusing on race rather than individual strengths.
And that, he said, "undermines and betrays the whole civil rights movement."
"The university is not institutionally racist," Ricketts said. "I don't believe that."
What is needed, he said, is assurance that minority students have the same opportunities as other students, he said.
Ricketts had earlier said that the university plan released earlier this month would "pit people against each other by conditioning everyone to see others through the lens of race rather than as individuals with unique strengths."
The governor addressed the issue before taking calls from listeners.
In answer to questions posed by callers, Ricketts said he believes Nebraska might need to consider "more options to implement the death penalty" as a result of current delays imposed in part by acquiring drugs for lethal injection.
A caller expressed frustration in the delays and asked: "Can we fire up Old Sparky?" using the nickname for the electric chair, which was Nebraska's method of execution before electrocution was ruled unconstitutional by the Nebraska Supreme Court in 2008.
Lethal injection was adopted as the state's method of execution in 2009.
One caller asked Ricketts about the number of illegal immigrants in Nebraska and the cost of their presence here cited in campaign ads aired by Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
"I don't know where those numbers are coming from," the governor said.
A caller from Vermillion, South Dakota, told Ricketts that former Gov. Dave Heineman is "a good man (and) he deserves your support" in the 2022 GOP gubernatorial race if he enters the contest.
Ricketts has not yet endorsed a candidate, but key personnel in Jim Pillen's campaign played leading roles in the governor's own 2018 re-election campaign and have been members of the Ricketts administration.
