Ricketts says it's time for kids to return to classrooms

"Social isolation is not good for kids," he said.

"Parents are going to have a lot of concerns and opinions" as the new school year approaches, Ricketts noted. "We ask parents to be patient and gracious and work with schools boards and teachers."

"The virus will be with us for a long time," the governor said, "and we need to find ways to manage the risk (while) we start returning to a normal life."

The call for a return to the classroom came a day after the Lincoln Education Association urged a delay in reopening Lincoln Public Schools until the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Lincoln is reversed.

Answering questions at the news conference, Ricketts once again emphasized that he is "not going to make masks mandatory" and he said he would reject any effort by a local health department to require people to wear masks.

"It's a collaborative process," the governor said.

"We should continue to educate people when they should use a mask. We're not going to mandate it."