Ricketts says it's time for kids to return to classrooms
Ricketts says it's time for kids to return to classrooms

Blomstedt and Ricketts

Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt (left) speaks next to Gov. Pete Ricketts during a news conference in March.

 Shelly Kulhanek

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that reopening Nebraska schools is a vital step toward "returning to a more normal life" and it can be accomplished while managing the coronavirus.

"It's important that we get kids back in classrooms," he said, and local school districts should be prepared to make decisions that are tailored to best meet conditions in their district.

"It's almost a building by building decision," the governor said.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomsted joined Ricketts at a Capitol news conference, unveiling a 25-page document outlining planning decisions that should be considered in providing for what he described as "a safe return to school."

"We believe having students in schools is absolutely critical," Blomsted said, pointing to the value of the classroom experience.

The guidance document tailors planning to match risk levels, with remote learning recommended only for the highest-risk students.

For moderate-to-high-risk students, the document recommends 6 feet of distancing between students or plexiglass barriers, facial coverings and scheduling that keeps class sizes at 20 students or less.

Ricketts said reopening schools is important not only for classroom education, but also for mental health, physical activity and nutrition factors.

"Social isolation is not good for kids," he said.

"Parents are going to have a lot of concerns and opinions" as the new school year approaches, Ricketts noted. "We ask parents to be patient and gracious and work with schools boards and teachers."

"The virus will be with us for a long time," the governor said, "and we need to find ways to manage the risk (while) we start returning to a normal life."

The call for a return to the classroom came a day after the Lincoln Education Association urged a delay in reopening Lincoln Public Schools until the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Lincoln is reversed.

Answering questions at the news conference, Ricketts once again emphasized that he is "not going to make masks mandatory" and he said he would reject any effort by a local health department to require people to wear masks.

"It's a collaborative process," the governor said.

"We should continue to educate people when they should use a mask. We're not going to mandate it."

Ricketts said he has pursued a battle plan that is "best for Nebraska," and that is based on "asking Nebraskans to do the right thing" in terms of maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing, wearing a mask when appropriate, avoiding large gatherings and washing their hands often.

Going to the store is "a great time to wear a mask," he said, or when one is inside in a closed space and in contact with other people.

"And we need to continue to practice good social distancing," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

