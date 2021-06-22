Ricketts plans town halls to oppose proposed health standards, critical race theory

Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning a new series of town hall meetings to attack "radical sex education material" now under consideration by the Nebraska Department of Education.
In announcing those plans, the governor also took aim at "critical race theory."
"Make no mistake: Critical race theory is an attack on our country's core values," Ricketts said in a column announcing plans to host a series of town hall meetings across the state.
Critical race theory is generally defined as an academic framework for analyzing structural racism.
"Together, we can protect our kids and help our schools get back to the basics," the governor said.
Ricketts recently has been conducting a series of town hall sessions across the state to express opposition to President Joe Biden's proposal to urge protection of 30% of the nation's land and water resources by 2030.
"Our public schools have generally focused on teaching material that supports our communities and have steered away from hot-button political issues," the governor wrote in his column.
In Nebraska, Ricketts noted, public schools are independently governed by local school boards with oversight from the Nebraska Department of Education. Elected members of the State Board of Education, not the governor, manage the department.
"It's in this context that I want to bring to light two major issues that are threatening to inject politics into the classroom and to steer our public schools away from their core mission," the governor said.
Ricketts described the proposed sex education topics as radical and inappropriate in elementary school classrooms.
Critical race theory is "a philosophy of history that is fundamentally anti-capitalist and aims to destroy our country's institutions," he said.
"The ugly parts of American history should be taught and racism must be rooted out," Ricketts said. "Students should learn about the evils of slavery, the lynching of Will Brown and the Tulsa race massacre.
"All of this can be done without CRT."
Ricketts urged Nebraskans to contact members of the Board of Education along with members of their own local school boards.