Ricketts fielding applicants for vacated Nebraska Board of Education seat

Gov. Pete Ricketts is seeking applicants for Patricia Timm's seat on the Nebraska Board of Education after Timm resigned last week.

Ricketts will accept applications until 5 p.m. Oct. 29 before appointing Timm's successor for the District 5 seat representing Southeast Nebraska, including portions of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Applicants must not be currently teaching nor hold any state office or serve as a member of a state board or commission unless that board or commission is limited to an advisory role. They must also be a U.S. citizen who has resided in District 5 for at least six months.

The District 5 seat is up for election in November 2022, in which case any appointee would have to run to keep the position.

Timm, of Beatrice, resigned Friday after 17 years on the state education board, citing health reasons.

District 5, which originally covered portions of west Lincoln and Lancaster County, now covers Lancaster County roughly south of Nebraska 2 under the Legislature's redistricting map as well as the eastern edge of the country.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.