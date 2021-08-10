Ricketts, 22 senators among those endorsing resolution to curb critical race theory at UNL

Twenty-six elected officials signed a letter to the University of Nebraska's Board of Regents urging the governing body to stop imposing critical race theory on students.

Sent on Gov. Pete Ricketts' letterhead, the letter was signed by Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Treasurer John Murante and Auditor Charlie Janssen — all Republicans — as well as 22 state senators.

The letter asks NU's governing body to adopt a resolution from Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus opposing "any imposition of critical race theory" in NU's curriculum when the board meets Friday.

"This resolution simply seeks to prevent the imposition of CRT on students, so the university can protect student voices and academic freedom," the letter states.

"It does not prevent discussion of CRT just as other diverse philosophies, religions and perspectives discussed every day on campus," it adds.

Critical race theory has been taught in law schools and at the graduate level for decades as a framework to examine systemic inequities stemming from racial discrimination.