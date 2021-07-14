Resolution opposing critical race theory would violate NU policy, faculty say

Another gubernatorial candidate, Charles Herbster of Falls City, who has made opposition to critical race theory a central piece to his campaign, slammed Pillen for not coming out against the issue sooner.

Experts in the subject have said opponents have demonstrated a lack of understanding about what critical race theory is and how it is used as a framework to examine systemic racism both historically and today.

In its statement, the Faculty Senate reaffirmed regents' bylaw 4.2, which states NU is committed to "the right to search for truth, to support a position the searcher believes is the truth, and to disagree with others whose intellect reaches a different conclusion."

The faculty governance body also pointed to UNL's commitment to diversity, which requires the university "to continuously ensure our interactions be respectful, protect free speech, and inspire academic freedom."

It's unclear what effect -- if any -- a resolution would have on NU.

The Higher Learning Commission -- the organization through which NU is accredited -- outlines that university governing boards remain "autonomous to make decisions in the best interest of the institution in compliance with board policies and to ensure the institution's integrity."