Research team to provide update on AltEn study

The meeting is open to the public and will include a question-and-answer session and general discussion of the 2021 sampling.
AltEn, which used pesticide-treated seeds to produce ethanol, creating toxic solid and liquid waste products along the way, was ordered to shut down in February 2021 for violating numerous state environmental regulations.
Faculty from UNL, UNMC and Creighton University then launched a wide-ranging research project to study the movement of pesticides through the environment, as well as the chemicals' effects on humans, animals and pollinators.
The study got a boost from the Legislature in April when it approved an amendment from Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue appropriating $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to continue the study through 2022.
Members of the research team who will present their findings and lead a discussion about their results include Rogan; Ali Khan, dean of UNMC's College of Public Health; Jesse Bell, director of the Water, Climate and Health Program; Shannon Bartelt-Hunt, department chair of civil and environmental engineering at UNL; Liz Van Wormer, coordinator of the One Health program at UNL; and Judy Wu-Smart, extension and research entomologist at UNL.
As a part of the deal, the stadium near Northwest High School will be named Union Bank Stadium for 20 years, the school district said. Lincoln Northwest is set to open this fall at 4901 W. Holdrege St.
As an undocumented immigrant, Lopez never thought he'd have a driver's license or a job in the U.S. But the DACA program gave him an opportunity to work with and fight for other undocumented immigrants.
The mission to show Tom Cruise a good time as he prepared to film "Top Gun" in 1985 fell to Lt. Walter E. Carter, Jr., known to his fellow naval aviators as Slapshot, and to the Cornhusker state as University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.