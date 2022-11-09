Republicans' goal of filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature still in some doubt

With thousands of votes left to be counted this week in Lancaster and Douglas counties, it remains unclear if Republicans can reach the supermajority of 33 lawmakers capable of evading any filibusters launched by opponents.

Two key races remained in the too-close-to-call category as of Wednesday, and Republicans could emerge with 34 seats in the 49-member Legislature heading into the 2023 session scheduled to begin in January. Or that could could hold at 32.

A supermajority in the officially nonpartisan Legislature could pave the way for Republicans to ban all abortions in the state, allow Nebraskans to carry concealed handguns without a permit, or enact strict parameters for how voters present photographic identification before casting their ballots.

So, how did we get here? And what's still at stake?

While a trio of Democratic incumbents in Omaha held off challengers — Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh, Megan Hunt and Wendy DeBoer all won reelection — one seat flipped.

Republican Sen. Merv Riepe, who served one four-year term before losing a reelection bid in 2018, won the District 12 seat vacated by Sen. Steve Lathrop, a Democrat who chose not to seek a fourth term.

The Republican majority in the Legislature could be boosted further if the results of another Omaha race posted early on Wednesday continue to hold as more than 10,000 votes are counted in Douglas County.

After trailing in early returns, Republican Stu Dornan moved ahead of Democrat John Fredrickson for the District 20 seat represented by Omaha Sen. John McCollister, a Republican who often joined with his Democratic colleagues on legislative filibusters.

But with approximately 120 votes separating Dornan and Fredrickson — less than 1% of the roughly 15,000 counted — the race could be headed for an automatic recount required by state statute.

In Lancaster County, where Democrats on election night largely held onto legislative seats in the Capital City, another race separated by less than 0.6% could also be headed for a review.

Early on Wednesday, Democrat George Dungan III held onto a lead in the District 26 race over Republican Russ Barger by the razor-thin margin of 61 votes out of nearly 11,000 cast.

About 3,500 early ballots, 2,000 resolution ballots, and 1,850 provisional ballots still must be counted by the Lancaster County Election Commission — a process expected to start on Thursday — which could pad Dungan’s lead or push Barger to the top.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who will enter her final two years in the Legislature after a career in politics, said even if the count of Republicans reaches 33 or 34, she doesn’t think the numbers will necessarily translate into a filibuster-proof majority throughout the session.

“I think the Legislature will be more conservative,” said Linehan, the chair of the Revenue Committee who has led the fight on several bills to reduce taxes that have met opposition, “but I don’t think (the majority) is going to be a slam dunk on all the issues.”

In past floor debates, it wasn’t uncommon for a handful of Republicans to peel away from the majority for various reasons, Linehan said.

And sometimes, depending on the issue, Democratic lawmakers like Omaha Sens. Mike McDonnell or Justin Wayne would cross the aisle to join the Republicans.

A group of moderate senators — McCollister, John Stinner of Gering, Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Mark Kolterman of Seward in particular — became influential over the last several years because they acted independently and not always in line with their party, Linehan said.

“If they went against you, you couldn’t get to 33, which made them very, very powerful, and they used that power quite effectively,” she said. “I don’t know if there will be that bloc or who that is, but I think it will be issue by issue.”

Omaha's Cavanaugh, a Democrat who led frequent filibusters of Republican-led bills, said the party registrations in the Legislature won’t necessarily signal where the battle lines will be drawn.

“It might be urban vs. rural,” Cavanaugh said. “It really depends on the issue.”

With term limits compressing the time senators have to craft policy, the filibuster has emerged as a tool often used by the minority to ensure bills are “fully vetted.”

But the second-term senator, who said she’ll focus on legislation to improve the child welfare system and infant-maternal health, said she’s taking a wait-and-see approach to how the new majority wields its power.

“I don’t want to pigeonhole the 108th Legislature into any sort of mold,” Cavanaugh said. “I have faith in my colleagues to work for the betterment of the state, and not just talk about right or left, conservative or liberal.

“At the end of the day, those are just buzzwords, not policy.”