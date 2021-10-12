Reports call Nebraska health education standards process into question

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who spearheaded statewide town halls to oppose the standards, called out the process in the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news website that published a scathing piece on the process and Schulze's involvement.

"These advocacy groups definitely have an agenda they are pushing — and it is one that sexualizes children," Ricketts told the Washington Free Beacon. "This was never about the parents — it was about the advocates."

The emails also show how department employees reacted to pressure from the Nebraska Catholic Conference to view the first draft under development and the list of the advisers.

Jeremy Ekeler, associate director of education with the Nebraska Catholic Conference, told the World-Herald he met with officials but was not allowed to see the draft in progress or a list of advisers, even though Schulze — who praised the standards — was able to review it.

Ekeler also said he supplied a list of experts for the department to consult, but said they were not contacted.

Wrote one department staffer to another: "Jeremy is coming on pretty strong," to which the colleague replied, "I really think they want to advocate for abstinence-only education as well as gender identity, sexual orientation, etc.; but that is only my assumption."