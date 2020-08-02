Reopening schools in Lincoln: Balancing educational harm of staying closed with risk of the virus

But not all the kids will be there when classes resume Aug. 12: As of late afternoon Friday, forms to learn remotely had been submitted for about 16% of LPS students, kindergarten registrations were down by about 120 students compared with last year, and statewide applications for home schooling are up 21%, though it’s unclear how many of those families live in Lincoln.

And not everybody thinks going back to school now is a good idea.

A group of more than 1,000 parents and current and retired LPS staff is pressuring the district to delay the start of school, begin with all remote learning or, at the least, stagger all schedules.

Members of the group, who came to the school board meeting last week and are planning a protest at the state Capitol on Monday, said teachers were largely left out of the planning and the district's reopening plan is unworkable, doesn’t follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and won’t adequately protect students and staff.

LPS officials think the reopening plan — created in collaboration with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and which allows for changes depending on the COVID-19 risk level in the community — does the best job possible of mitigating the risks to staff and children.