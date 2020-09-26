Remote learning survey: Parents think remote learning going well, teachers disagree

LPS announced last week that the staggered schedules will end at the end of first quarter and all high school students who don’t choose to learn remotely will be back in school five days a week.

Perhaps surprisingly, a majority of parents — between 62% and 77% — felt their students spent about the right amount of time on Zoom, compared with the 12%-30% who felt they spent too much time.

A majority of parents — between 52% and 84% on all issues and grade levels — also agreed or strongly agreed their students learning remotely are getting the instructional resources they need, have a chance to talk and share with the class, have opportunities to demonstrate learning, can get help outside of class, find it easy to submit their work, get feedback from teachers and believe their expectations are clear.

Their students struggled most with technical issues with Zoom and difficulty hearing and seeing teachers.

The frustration of teachers, on the other hand, was clear.

They reported that few remote students were completing their work. Between 7% and 13% of teachers who responded said almost all remote students were completing assignments and 20%-30% said most of them were doing so.