Remote learning survey: Parents think remote learning going well, teachers disagree

Recent surveys of Lincoln Public Schools parents and teachers about remote learning showed a divide: Parents who answered felt considerably better about it than teachers trying to juggle students in class and on Zoom.
And the survey got immediate pushback from those critical of the district’s school reopening plan, one they argue is unworkable and unsustainable because of the pressure and extra work it puts on teachers.
Michelle Clifford, a Lincoln High School teacher, told the school board last week that district officials should consider several options that would give teachers more time to teach effectively — including students attending half-days, which parents preferred in an earlier study.
Juggling remote and in-person learners, she said, doesn’t work because they require different teaching strategies to be effective.
“We are not talking about perfection at all, we are talking about just bare-minimum effectiveness,” she said. “Teaching is built on relationships. And we know relationships are harder to do online but it is possible ... (but) without a change in our schedules to allow time to do so, thousands of these relationships are not being made.”
The biggest issue with the survey for some critics was the relatively small number of parents who responded: Between 11% and 33% (depending on the grade range).
The teacher response was higher, about 48%.
LPS officials said the response rate is typical for surveys regularly given to parents, and enough from which to draw some conclusions, including that a majority of parents feel remote learning is going well.
“Generally, people with strong feelings about these things are the ones more likely to respond,” said Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of instruction. “We can certainly, I think, come to the conclusion that for the majority of parents, they perceive remote learning is working well for them at this time.”
A majority of parents — between 78% and 65% of the 3,326 parents who responded — agreed or strongly agreed that their student’s remote learning was going well so far. The highest percentages were with grades 2-5 and high school students doing remote learning full-time.
Teachers' responses told a different story: Just 38% to 41% felt remote learning was going well so far, with the highest percentage in high school and the lowest percentage in middle school.
Last week, 21% of students at LPS — more than 8,500 students — were learning remotely. That doesn’t include the roughly 4,700 high school students learning remotely on any given day as part of the 3/2 schedule, which means they are in school two or three days a week and learning remotely the other days.
LPS announced last week that the staggered schedules will end at the end of first quarter and all high school students who don’t choose to learn remotely will be back in school five days a week.
Perhaps surprisingly, a majority of parents — between 62% and 77% — felt their students spent about the right amount of time on Zoom, compared with the 12%-30% who felt they spent too much time.
A majority of parents — between 52% and 84% on all issues and grade levels — also agreed or strongly agreed their students learning remotely are getting the instructional resources they need, have a chance to talk and share with the class, have opportunities to demonstrate learning, can get help outside of class, find it easy to submit their work, get feedback from teachers and believe their expectations are clear.
Their students struggled most with technical issues with Zoom and difficulty hearing and seeing teachers.
The frustration of teachers, on the other hand, was clear.
They reported that few remote students were completing their work. Between 7% and 13% of teachers who responded said almost all remote students were completing assignments and 20%-30% said most of them were doing so.
While a majority felt their remote students had the resources they need to be successful (55%-59%) and had a chance to talk/share in class (76%-87%), most teachers did not think instruction was effective for both in-person and remote students — 86%-89% found it moderately-to-extremely challenging to adjust instruction so it’s effective for both groups.
A majority of teachers found a range of other tasks moderately-to-extremely challenging, everything from technological issues such as connectivity and leveraging audio-visual tools to assessing whether remote students are learning material and how to assign grades to remote students’ work.
Michelle Leising, a Pound Middle School teacher, said she didn't think remote learning was going well for either students or teachers, who must do so much extra work to try to accommodate remote and in-person students because many things, including assessing students, can't be done the same remotely.
"We're literally doing two jobs," she said.
Larson said the survey confirmed the feedback LPS has been getting from teachers in other ways — that this is not easy.
“We greatly appreciate the work, the planning and their efforts to balance both in-person and remote learners,” he said. “We’ve acknowledged from the beginning this is not an easy task ... we want to acknowledge their professionalism and their efforts to make this work.”
Larson said the feedback and survey results prompted district officials to add another planning day for teachers on Nov. 2, giving students the day off; and they are continuing the relaxed requirements for teachers who meet weekly in professional learning communities so they can spend more time on making remote and in-person learning work for their students. They’ve also asked principals to eliminate any unnecessary meetings to give teachers more time, he said.
District officials took note of the struggles teachers are having assessing how students are learning and how to grade them, and have developed suggestions and guidelines to help, Larson said.
The suggestions are largely strategies teachers already know, but offer reminders about how they can be applied to remote students, said LPS Curriculum Director Takako Olson. One example: asking students to explain how they chose a multiple choice answer.
“They already have skills and fantastic resources they have created,” she said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
