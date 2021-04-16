Remote-learning students at lowest level since start of LPS school year

As the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department prepares to take vaccines into the city's high schools, the number of Lincoln Public Schools students learning remotely has dropped to its lowest level since schools reopened in August.

As of Friday, 5,537 students — 13.9% of the district's enrollment — were learning remotely, down from the December peak when nearly 1 in 4 students was enrolled in remote learning.

In Friday's email message to families, district officials said May 7 will be the last day they can request a switch between remote and in-person learning for the last two weeks of school.

The only exceptions will be for in-person students required to quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

May 20 is the last day of classes in LPS. Graduation ceremonies are a week later, extending over Memorial Day weekend.

The district sent an email to parents Thursday informing them that students age 16 and older can get vaccinated through a local Health Department clinic, and Health Department officials said they expect to begin holding clinics in high schools as early as next week.