Registration open for LPS kindergarten students

Lincoln Public Schools is accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2020-21 school year through March 31.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents of children turning 5 before July 31 can go to lps.org and click on the “Enroll Your Student” button. The website includes information necessary for registering, including required documents and answers to frequently asked questions.

For children who turn 5 between Aug. 1 and Oct. 15, parents may request an assessment for their child to receive a waiver to attend school early. That information is also located on the registration page.

Parents who wish to register their child in person should contact the LPS elementary school in their area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0