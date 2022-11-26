 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Regents will consider room and board rate hikes for NU residence halls

  • 0

Room and board rates for on-campus residence halls across the University of Nebraska system will increase for the next three years under a proposal set to go before the Board of Regents on Dec. 2.

At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, increases to operating expenses means room and board rates for standard double-occupancy rooms will go up 3% annually through the 2025-26 school year.

Residence Hall Move-in Day

In this photo from 2018, Makenzie Johnson moves into her residence hall room at UNL with the help of her parents, Ryan and Jennifer.

Students living in a double room and purchasing an all-access meal plan at UNL can expect to pay $12,644 next year. That cost will increase to $13,023 in 2024-25 and $13,413 in 2025-26.

According to the meeting agenda, the proposed rates “will generate the income required to cover obligations while managing the cost to students.”

UNL is projecting increases to employee compensation, utility costs, food, supplies, as well as other operating expenses, while covering the debt service on those facilities.

People are also reading…

The cost of room and board and a standard meal plan will also go up 3% at the University of Nebraska at Kearney over the next three years.

A basic room and daily meal plan will cost $11,436 in 2023-24; $11,780 in 2024-25; and $12,134 in 2025-26.

After holding room and board rates steady for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Nebraska at Omaha will raise the cost of living on campus by 3.4% next year and 3.5% in each of the subsequent two years.

The cost of various plans differ by housing complex and whether or not the student has a nine-month or 12-month contract.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Varner Hall boardroom at 3835 Holdrege St.

NU will settle lawsuit with Christian student group, change policy for fee allocation
Ricketts-backed candidates win seats on NU Board of Regents

Other business on the regents' agenda:

* Regents will also consider a 20-month agreement with the City of Lincoln to provide StarTran bus service routes between UNL campuses.

The $4.6 million contract paid for through student fees would have two optional one-year extensions.

* The Dec. 2 meeting will also be the last for two regents.

Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus will step down from the board before he is sworn in as Nebraska’s 41st governor in January.

Pillen won election to the Board of Regents in 2012 and was reelected in 2018. When he vacates the District 3 seat representing northeast Nebraska, there will be two years left on his term.

And Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, the current board chair, will preside over his final meeting. The longtime District 7 regent has represented western Nebraska on the board since 2006.

The board will honor Phares at the meeting and award him the title of “regent emeritus.”

Regent-elect Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City will succeed Phares at the board’s first meeting of 2023, which is scheduled for Feb. 10.

New assistant chancellor position at UNL will lead online education efforts
To begin planning Memorial Stadium's future, NU will hire third party
NU regents OK change to allow sale of alcohol at Husker basketball games, approve multimedia rights deal

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Higher education/statehouse reporter

A native of Beatrice, Chris Dunker has reported on higher education, state government and other issues since joining the Journal Star in 2014.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News