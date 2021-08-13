Regents vote down resolution seeking to stop 'imposition' of critical race theory at NU

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents rejected a resolution calling on the university to oppose "any imposition" of critical race theory in curriculum.

The board voted down the resolution from Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus on a 5-3 vote.

Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor, introduced the resolution in July, calling critical race theory "anti-American" and "divisive."

Critical race theory, a framework for examining the effects race and racism have on institutions, both historically and today, has become the flashpoint in the culture wars. Several state legislatures have enacted bills preventing the theory from being taught.

Pillen's resolution, which was supported by Gov. Pete Ricketts and three other statewide officeholders, as well as 22 members of the Legislature, would have been the first from a sitting university leader opposing the theory, which is taught in law school classes.

But the proposal ran into a buzz saw of opposition from students, faculty, administrators and others, who said it abridged academic freedom and would hurt recruiting and retention, particularly of students and faculty of color.