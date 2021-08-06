Regents to give Carter a $140K performance bonus, consider critical race theory resolution

Ted Carter barely settled in as president of the University of Nebraska before the coronavirus upended higher education across the U.S. in March 2020.

The NU Board of Regents — Carter's boss — will consider the job he's done leading the university system through the pandemic next week at its Aug. 13 meeting.

A performance bonus of more than $140,000 hangs in the balance.

Along with a base salary of $934,600, regents opted to offer Carter a performance bonus equal to 15% of his total salary when they hired the former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in 2019.

The bonus is based on Carter's progress toward each of eight "Core Leadership Pillars" set by the board.

In a July 29 memo to the board reviewing his accomplishments over the previous 18 months, Carter said he was "filled with energy and optimism about the future of the University of Nebraska System."

"We are emerging from a global pandemic in a position of strength — a great credit to your leadership and the incredible efforts of the chancellors, vice presidents, and leaders across our university," Carter wrote.