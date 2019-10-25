A former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy has been named the University of Nebraska’s next president.
Walter E. Carter Jr., a retired vice admiral, 62nd superintendent of the Naval Academy and 54th president of the U.S. Naval War College, will become NU’s eighth president, pending approval from the Board of Regents after 30 days of review.
On Friday, the eight-person board charged with governing the university unanimously nominated Carter, 60, as the priority candidate to take over from interim President Susan Fritz.
“The University of Nebraska has a rich history of serving the needs of the state, and an opportunity to do even more in the future," Carter said in a statement released by NU. "I am humbled by the confidence of the search committee and Board of Regents, and I look forward to a conversation with Nebraskans about how we can make a difference for the next generation of students.”
Carter, who lives with his wife, Lynda, in Suffolk, Virginia, is expected to fly to Nebraska and speak at a 5 p.m. news conference in Lincoln.
A native of Rhode Island, Carter graduated from the Naval Academy in 1981 and from Navy Fighter Weapons School — known as "Top Gun" — in 1985.
His military service includes leading Carrier Strike Group Twelve, in which he commanded 20 ships, two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and two carrier air wings that were deployed to Afghanistan and the Arabian Gulf. He logged more than 6,300 flying hours and has completed 2,016 carrier-arrested landings, an American record.
Achievements include earning the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, a Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit.
Known as “Ted,” Carter continued his 33-year career in the Navy by becoming superintendent of the academy five years ago. He stepped down from the position earlier this year as the longest continuously serving superintendent in Naval Academy history.
During his tenure, the academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was ranked the nation’s No. 1 public university by Forbes Magazine.
“When I left the Naval Academy in July, I said that the role had been the highest calling of my life. Then I saw that the University of Nebraska was looking for its next president," Carter said in the statement. "The more I learned about the university, the more I read about the remarkable work of its faculty and students, the more convinced Lynda and I became that we had found our next calling."
Hank Bounds announced in March he would step down as NU system president.
You have free articles remaining.
Regents Chairman Tim Clare of Lincoln said this week that the search process to replace Bounds hasn't been flawless, but he was proud of the board and the 23-member Presidential Search Advisory Committee appointed to work alongside AGB Search, the firm that has led the hunt for a new leader.
While the details of the search are largely confidential — Clare declined to say how many people applied to replace Bounds and how many candidates were forwarded to regents — Nebraskans have shown high interest in the university search process, he said.
Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, chairman of the search committee, said in a statement that the committee achieved a primary goal in finding someone who could build on NU's momentum.
“Ted’s character and integrity are second to none," Pillen said. "He has a proven focus on the success and well-being of students, faculty and staff. He has a deep appreciation for the role and mission of higher education. And he is a public servant in every sense of the word. I’m pinching myself that we have an opportunity to bring someone with Ted’s credentials and caliber to the University of Nebraska.”
The search committee met once over the summer and three times in September, each time in closed session, according to minutes kept by NU.
The lone finalist for NU's top administrative job will undergo 30 days of vetting by students, faculty, staff and others before the hiring can be made official, according to a 2016 change in state law.
The candidate could also withdraw from consideration at any point before Nov. 24, the first day regents could convene a special meeting to approve any contract with their pick to run the university.
The next regular meeting of the Board of Regents is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Clare said this week that the confidentiality afforded under state law is crucial to attracting candidates who may be content at their current positions.
So, too, is making the position financially attractive to candidates, he added.
At a June meeting, regents said the next president could earn between $800,000 and $1.2 million in total compensation — a financial package that could place the next NU president among the highest-paid university administrators in the country. Bounds was making a base salary of $540,000 when he stepped down, but earned $300,000 in deferred salary and is continuing to contract with the university for $250,000 a year.