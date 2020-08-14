Regents OK budget request seeking 2% more in state aid

ITS will also repay the loan from its annual budget over the next 6-8 years with 4% interest, which will help replenish the fund and pay for further projects.

* Out-of-state students seeking to go to NU will now be able to use their grade-point average to apply for scholarships, after the regents adopted a policy change.

Previously, nonresident students applying for aid at UNL, UNO, UNK or UNMC could only qualify if they ranked in the top 25% of their high school class or had scored a 23 or higher on the ACT.

Regents adopted a change that would allow high school students submit a minimum 3.0 GPA in their scholarship application.

Carter said the new policy reflects changes in school districts across the country that no longer calculate class ranks, as well as disruption to college-entrance exams like the ACT and SAT.

UNK student Regent Max Beal said he believes the change will expand opportunities to students to come to Nebraska.

"I think this will put us in a strong position to continually recruit and better accommodate high-quality students to come to the state of Nebraska," Beal said.