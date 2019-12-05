Regents officially hire new University of Nebraska president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If he meets the standards set by the eight-member Board of Regents, Carter could see an additional $140,000 in 2020.

Like his predecessors, Carter will also receive a deferred compensation package equal to 11.5% of his base salary. He can begin receiving that money — a little more than $107,000 annually — at the end of three years’ service.

Taken in total, Carter’s compensation, drawn from a combination of state appropriations, tuition revenue and private donations, will near $1.2 million, making him among the highest-paid public university administrators in the country.

Carter and his wife, Lynda, will also be provided a home owned by the NU Foundation near Firethorn Golf Club and a country club membership of his choosing, according to the contract.

Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice said the university system president is charged with "an unbelievable amount of responsibility," which necessitates the salary they are giving him.

UNL student Regent Emily Johnson said while some students had raised eyebrows over the salary figure, she believes Carter will be able to fundraise and secure additional funding for NU. "The payoffs are going to be worth it for us," she said.