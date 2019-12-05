Regents officially hire new University of Nebraska president

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents finalized the hiring of its priority candidate to become the eighth system president on Thursday.
Following a 30-day vetting period required by law, regents approved a five-year contract with Ted Carter, the former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy who emerged as the lone finalist at the end of a nationwide hunt.
The vote was 7 to 1, with Regent Elizabeth O’Connor of Omaha the lone dissenting vote.
Before the vote O’Connor said that in a perfect world, NU would have the money to adequately fund all of its initiatives and pay faculty and staff a competitive wage.
With NU recently going through several rounds of budget cuts, O’Connor said while she was pleased with the choice of Carter to lead the university system, she couldn’t vote for the contract.
Carter, 60, will become president-elect on Dec. 16 before assuming the presidency on Jan. 1, according to his contract.
"Vice Admiral Ted Carter checked every box," said Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln, the board’s chairman, before the vote. He praised Carter's student-centered approach, character, integrity and communication skills.
He will be paid a base salary of $934,600 — more than 70% more in base pay than his predecessor, Hank Bounds — and will be eligible to receive a 15% performance bonus each year.
If he meets the standards set by the eight-member Board of Regents, Carter could see an additional $140,000 in 2020.
Like his predecessors, Carter will also receive a deferred compensation package equal to 11.5% of his base salary. He can begin receiving that money — a little more than $107,000 annually — at the end of three years’ service.
Taken in total, Carter’s compensation, drawn from a combination of state appropriations, tuition revenue and private donations, will near $1.2 million, making him among the highest-paid public university administrators in the country.
Carter and his wife, Lynda, will also be provided a home owned by the NU Foundation near Firethorn Golf Club and a country club membership of his choosing, according to the contract.
Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice said the university system president is charged with "an unbelievable amount of responsibility," which necessitates the salary they are giving him.
UNL student Regent Emily Johnson said while some students had raised eyebrows over the salary figure, she believes Carter will be able to fundraise and secure additional funding for NU. "The payoffs are going to be worth it for us," she said.
Clare said Carter met all the search criteria outlined by NU’s governing body at the end of an eight-month search.
“This is a critical moment in the history of the University of Nebraska and our state,” Clare said.
