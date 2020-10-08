Regents hear renewed plea to divest NU funds from fossil fuels

The vote by Creighton’s Board of Trustees in February came on the heels of a student-led campaign.

A similar campaign was successful at Doane University last year, which announced it would fully divest the 1.6% of its endowment held in fossil fuel companies by 2030 following a petition drive that gathered more than 500 signatures.

An NU spokeswoman said no action has been taken at this time, but leaders from the university and its foundation have been meeting regularly with student leaders.

“It’s an ongoing dialogue and we are actively looking at this and we want to work with our students on a good path forward,” Melissa Lee said.

In other business at Thursday's regents meeting:

* It was the second time NU has held a meeting at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, which allows for regents to convene while observing social distancing guidelines.

* Regents approved the creation of a master's program in supply chain management at the UNL College of Business.