The last search by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents to hire a system leader involved nine months of headhunting, private meetings and public interviews before Hank Bounds was nominated as president.
In the effort to find Bounds' successor -- NU's seventh president announced he would step down in March, and the search began in April -- regents appear ready to complete the task in about six months.
On Tuesday, the 8-person board charged with governing the university added an agenda item to its Friday meeting, allowing for regents to potentially nominate a priority candidate.
The agenda item did not name the individual who will presumably be nominated by the board or specify when that person would take over for Interim President Susan Fritz.
Nor did it indicate a salary and benefits package for the new system leader.
You have free articles remaining.
Under a 2016 state law, the lone finalist for NU's top administrative position must undergo 30 days of vetting by students, faculty, staff, other university stakeholders and the media before being hired.
NU has conducted just one other search under the new statute allowing for more secrecy in the search process: The search to find a replacement for University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor John Christensen in 2017 that ended with no candidate being named.
University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeff Gold was named interim chancellor at UNO after no priority candidates emerged. Gold is now chancellor at both NU campuses in Omaha.
Regents had said earlier this year they were prepared for the search to last as long as needed, but a committee appointed to interview candidates and forward finalists onto the board of regents had met three times in September.