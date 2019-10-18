For a big chunk of Husker Nation, the hottest item on next Friday's agenda for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents’ agenda will be — without a doubt — the $155 million expansion of Memorial Stadium.
But regents will also be asked to approve a slew of other projects that will change the face of NU’s campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney.
At UNL, regents are expected to OK plans for the proposed Kiewit Hall, a privately funded, $85 million addition to the College of Engineering scheduled to begin construction next May.
The new facility, all 181,500 square feet of it, will be situated along Vine Street to the east of Othmer Hall over a vacated portion of 17th Street owned by NEBCO. Regents will also be asked to approve a property acquisition during next week’s meeting.
UNL envisions Kiewit Hall becoming a student hub for the engineering college, featuring a student design and project center, faculty and administrative offices, new classrooms and laboratories that will become instrumental in recruiting new students and faculty.
Kiewit Hall, named for Omaha-based engineering and construction firm Kiewit Corp., is scheduled to open in 2023.
Other items on the Board of Regents’ agenda include:
* A $6 million gift to the University of Nebraska Medical Center will expand a renovation project at the Munroe-Meyer Institute for Genetics. Regents must approve the gift and expanding the work, which will bring the total project cost to $91 million.
* The Durham Science Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha will receive new classrooms, teaching and research laboratories, study spaces and faculty offices through a $35 million project funded through private donations, if approved by regents. Work on the building will be completed in April 2023.
* Regents will also be asked to consider granting the Kearney University Village Development Corp. authority to start working with private developers to build out the University Village in Kearney. The contract is similar to one the university has with the Nebraska Innovation Campus Development Corp. in Lincoln.