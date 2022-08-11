Regents approve contract extension, pay raise for NU president

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents extended President Ted Carter's contract by three years on Thursday, potentially keeping the university's top leader in Nebraska through 2027.

Carter's new contract, approved unanimously, also raises his base salary by 3% this year and adds a second deferred compensation package to incentivize the president to stay at NU.

In all, Carter's total compensation could top $1.5 million beginning in 2023.

As approved by regents, Carter's restructured contract includes:

* An increase in base salary — which is funded through a combination of state appropriations and tuition revenue — from $934,600 to $962,638.

* A new end date of Dec. 31, 2027. When he was hired in 2019, Carter's five-year contract expired at the end of 2024.

* A second deferred compensation package that will put $340,000 in private money into an account beginning in 2023. Carter will be eligible to receive the money beginning in January 2024.

* Carter's existing deferred compensation package provides an amount equal to 11.5% of his base salary as an incentive to stay at NU.

Regents also awarded Carter, a former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, a $105,000 performance bonus for the 2021-22 academic year.

That amount is less than the $140,000 he was eligible to receive; Carter hit 89% of the benchmarks set for him by the board last year after first- to second-year retention numbers fell at several NU campuses.

Omaha Regent Elizabeth O'Connor, who was the lone "no" vote when regents approved Carter's initial contract in 2019, citing concerns about the amount, said she supported the new contract terms.

"Today, we are in a much better financial and operational position, we have more stable funding, we've emerged from a global pandemic stronger," she said.

O'Connor credited Carter for "landmark actions" like the creation of Nebraska Promise, which allows in-state students from median household incomes to attend NU tuition-free, a plan to address $400 million in deferred maintenance projects, and a restructuring of university debt that will save taxpayers money.

She said Carter has "exceeded expectations" and she believes he "will continue to produce outstanding results" for students and the state.

"Quite frankly, I expect even better things in the next several years," O'Connor said.

In other business:

* Regents approved a budget request seeking 3% more in state appropriations for the university in the next biennium on a 7-0 vote, with one abstention.

If approved by the Legislature and signed by the next governor, NU would receive $665 million in 2023-24 and $696 million in 2024-25.

Carter said the request would not cover all of the university's costs. NU would be required to close a $12.5 million budget gap each year, either through enrollment growth, tuition increases or budget cuts.

Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, who is the Republican nominee for governor and will face state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue in November, abstained.

Nebraska's next governor will put forward their own two-year budget recommendations in January.

* Neihardt Hall, the former home of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's honors program, and more recently, a location for students needing to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be renovated into a student services center.

Regents approved a $21.5 million plan to transform 100,000 square feet of space in the former residence hall into offices, conference rooms, lounges and other places serving students.

The renovation will be funded through NU's $400 million deferred maintenance program.

* Regents also approved a master lease with 21V LLC, an entity managed by Woodbury Corporation and WRK, to develop 16.5 acres on the former Cushman Motorworks site.

In 2021, UNL announced plans to build the Unity Commons, a $175 million mixed-use development with housing for retirees and retail space near 21st and Vine streets.

* Students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha will be shuttled back and forth between the Dodge and Scott campuses on an Arrow Stage Lines bus after regents approved a $7.2 million contract.

The shuttle service runs approximately 250 days per year, with 4,200 riders using it daily. Over the course of the three-year contract, the cost to student users equates to roughly 38 cents per day.