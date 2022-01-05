Regent says he opposes masking, COVID testing policy at UNL

A member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents said Wednesday he opposes the mask and testing requirements put in place to prevent the spread of COVID at the state's largest campus.

Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, who is also running for governor, said in a statement he is "100% opposed to mask mandates, COVID-19 vaccination mandates, vaccine passports and mandatory testing policies."

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Wednesday students will be required to take a COVID test upon their return to campus later this month and will be required to wear masks indoors.

The rapid spread of the omicron variant, which scientists say is more transmissible than other COVID strains, led to the decision to re-implement the public health guidelines, UNL said.

The flagship campus required masks to be worn indoors for most of the 2020-21 school year -- a policy developed in conjunction with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department -- and required students to submit to random, weekly saliva testing.

With the widespread availability of vaccines, UNL relaxed those measures ahead of the fall 2021 semester, but a countywide mask mandate remained in place until just before Christmas.