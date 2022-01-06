 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regent says he opposes masking, COVID-19 testing policy at UNL
Regent says he opposes masking, COVID-19 testing policy at UNL

  • Updated
UNL COVID testing, 4.14

University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Teagan Gaul (left) collects a COVID-19 testing tube with a saliva sample from fellow student Riddock Moran during the spring 2021 semester.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

A member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents said Wednesday he opposes the mask and testing requirements put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the state's largest campus.

Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, who is also running for governor, said in a statement he is "100% opposed to mask mandates, COVID-19 vaccination mandates, vaccine passports and mandatory testing policies."

Jim Pillen mug (copy) (copy)

Pillen

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Wednesday students will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon their return to campus later this month and will be required to wear masks indoors.

The rapid spread of the omicron variant, which scientists say is more transmissible than other virus strains, led to the decision to re-implement the public health guidelines, UNL said.

The flagship campus required masks to be worn indoors for most of the 2020-21 school year — a policy developed in conjunction with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — and required students to submit to random, weekly saliva testing.

With the widespread availability of vaccines, UNL relaxed those measures ahead of the fall 2021 semester, but a countywide mask mandate remained in place until just before Christmas.

While Pillen has announced his opposition to mask and vaccine requirements on social media, Wednesday's statement is the first time the candidate has publicly come out against the policy at UNL.

"My expectation, and that of Nebraska taxpayers, is full in-person learning without mandates that violate our personal freedoms," he said.

A Pillen campaign spokesman said previous requirements at UNL were in compliance with a directed health measure outside of the purview of the Board of Regents, while Wednesday's announcement that masks will be required when UNL starts classes later this month came at the direction of administration.

Pillen's statement did not address mask mandates that are in place at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

