Colby Reffert of Lincoln has been awarded a $5,000 Royal Neighbors scholarship from Royal Neighbors of America to pursue higher education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Reffert was selected for her community volunteer efforts, career goals and leadership skills.
“We are so proud to support our members who are living our mission of neighbor helping neighbor,” said president and CEO Cynthia Tidwell. “We were impressed with how Colby wants to use her education to better our world.”
Since its inception in 1961, the Royal Neighbors of America Scholarship Program has awarded more than $5 million to its members to assist with the costs of continuing education. The program accepts applications from members annually. To learn more about the scholarship program, visit royalneighbors.org/membership/scholarships.