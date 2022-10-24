 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Really worried' — Wildfires dodged Norris, but staff and students had to leave homes

Brian Maschmann can remember Norris Public Schools having late starts for snow and even high winds.

But never wildfires.

"You can never know what to expect," the Norris superintendent said.

Students and staff at the district in Firth started classes two hours late Monday because of Sunday's fires that scorched southern Lancaster County, injuring two firefighters, destroying homes and spurring evacuations.

Brian Maschmann

Brian Maschmann, Norris superintendent.

Maschmann said four or five staff members and "a number of students" had to leave their homes because of evacuation orders issued Sunday afternoon as a wildfire southwest of Firth was driven north by high winds.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army set up an evacuation center at Lincoln Southwest High School. A Lincoln Public Schools spokesperson said no one ended up using the services, although one family showed up to ask when they could return home.

People are also reading…

The blaze was about a mile west of Maschmann's house, but he did not have to evacuate and his home was undamaged.

Lancaster County wildfires caused untold damage, but area farmers prevented more, sheriff says

And luckily the fires did not get close to Norris, Maschmann said. School staff did move buses and set up sprinklers on the south side of the campus just in case, though.

By 7 p.m., the fire near Firth was under control, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

Norris administrators held an emergency Zoom meeting Sunday night and decided to institute a two-hour late start with a number of roads still closed and people returning to their homes.

"We were really worried about the safety of our families," Maschmann said.

On Monday, there were about two or three teaching positions that went unfilled because staff members were not able to come to work. A number of students were also absent.

Maschmann said no staff members lost their homes but some had damage. He is not aware of any students who lost their homes either.

School counselors, psychologists and teachers were available to talk to students Monday.

Maschmann praised the surrounding community's support, including farmers who worked to disc fire lines in fields and used irrigation pivots to fight the fires.

And on Monday the weather finally turned, bringing a sigh of relief to many.

"We're doing great today," Maschmann said. "We had a little rain."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper's K-12 reporter.

