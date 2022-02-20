'Ready to move on': More Lincoln students are choosing to graduate early during pandemic

Emma Randall has more time for what she calls "adulting" these days.

Serving coffee at Starbucks. Saving money. Paying for her own expenses, such as gas. You know, adult stuff.

Randall, 18, might otherwise be cramming for tests or worrying about homework, like many of her peers right now, if it weren't for her decision to graduate early from Lincoln East High School in December.

Randall is among a growing number of students opting to wrap up their high school career sooner rather than later during the pandemic, whether to get a head start on college classes, play sports or as in Randall's case, have more time to work.

"I felt like I was ready for the next chapter," said Randall, who plans to attend college in the fall.

There were 285 seniors in the Lincoln Public Schools Class of 2022 who graduated in December, up about 20 from the previous school year. And in 2019, just before the pandemic shuttered schools, just less than 200 students chose to graduate early. There were as few as 165 early grads in the 2015-16 school year.

The reasons for graduating early differ from student to student, said Lori Ludwig, a counselor at Lincoln North Star. Some are "just dying to go to work," while others are ready for that next step in their education.

"It's not one type of student," Ludwig said.

Before high school students can earn their diploma, they need to obtain 240 credits. Students can compile many of those credits before they're seniors, whether through summer school and e-learning or taking classes such as pre-calculus as juniors.

By the time their final year rolls around, they might only have a handful of required courses to complete. Randall, for example, had just three classes she needed to take last fall to graduate.

"It's really doable to graduate a semester early," said Katie Wenz, a counselor at Lincoln East.

Many students may then choose to take some college classes beginning in January. Southeast Community College, for one, offers a credit-transfer program that allows students to start building credits before enrolling at a four-year university in the fall.

Others may simply enter the workforce full time. Students planning to play sports in college can join their teams early.

"There's no question the pandemic has contributed to students taking advantage of that opportunity to simply move onto their post-secondary life," said Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of instruction.

Typically, a school such as Lincoln Southwest will have higher early graduation rates because it runs on a block schedule, allowing students to accrue credits quicker, Larson said. Now, the district is seeing the trend districtwide.

"We've been through so much in high school, we're really ready to move on," Randall said.

Prom, for example, was canceled her sophomore year, and last year, the dances were only open to seniors. Luckily, Randall will still be able to attend this year's prom in the spring as long as COVID-19 stays at bay.

"That's a really big thing for a lot of us," she said.

Prom aside, high school was far from normal for many. Students were at home the final quarter of the 2019-20 academic year and operated on hybrid schedules for three quarters when schools reopened last year. Other pandemic impacts — such as masks and spectator restrictions at sporting events — also impacted the high school experience.

"What is a normal high school experience? We don't really know what that is any more," Wenz said.

The pandemic upended the normal structure and gave students a glimpse of independence, Wenz said. And for students who work to help support their family, graduating early makes sense.

"There are a lot of kids out there who became kind of part of the family income," she said. "A 40-hour paycheck is better than a 15-hour one."

The conversations about graduating early are even becoming more common among juniors who want to forgo their senior year altogether, Wenz said, although she is not currently advising any juniors on that path. Ludwig said she's advising two juniors who will graduate from North Star in May.

Graduating early — especially a year ahead of schedule — is not for everyone, counselors say. Some students are just not mature enough to jump into postsecondary life. Others still want to take in their senior year.

But for Randall, who plans to take part in East's graduation ceremony in the spring, the decision has worked out well. She enjoys having the extra time before starting college, where she is thinking about studying psychology so she can eventually achieve her dream of working for the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Randall, who played volleyball at Lincoln East and for a club team, is also mulling whether to compete in college.

For now, she's content with working, living at home and saving some money.

"I feel like I'm going to be well-prepared."

