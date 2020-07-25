Ready, set, sanitize: Arena staff speed clean between graduation ceremonies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrations were in order for Lincoln Southwest graduates as they streamed out of Pinnacle Bank Arena and rejoined their families after their long-awaited commencement ceremony Saturday morning.

Inside, it was time to get to work.

Around 10:30 a.m., a battalion of 60 employees — ushers, parking attendants, concessions workers and others — sprang into a flurry of action, equipped with spray bottles and towels. Over the next two hours, they wiped down every shared surface that had been used by the graduates and their families in the 16,000-seat arena before Lincoln East students and families began to arrive for the next commencement ceremony early in the afternoon.

Every single spray, wipe and scrub was part of a plan formulated by arena staff, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln Public Schools to hold all six public high school graduation ceremonies in one weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Tom Lorenz, general manager of the arena.

All seats, railings, door handles, escalators and restrooms had to be sanitized with a nontoxic disinfectant before the next group of graduates and patrons arrived. While only about 3,000 of the seats were in use this weekend, the task was still herculean.