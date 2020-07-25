Ready, set, sanitize: Arena staff speed clean between graduation ceremonies

Celebrations were in order for Lincoln Southwest graduates as they streamed out of Pinnacle Bank Arena and rejoined their families after their long-awaited commencement ceremony Saturday morning.
Inside, it was time to get to work.
Around 10:30 a.m., a battalion of 60 employees — ushers, parking attendants, concessions workers and others — sprang into a flurry of action, equipped with spray bottles and towels. Over the next two hours, they wiped down every shared surface that had been used by the graduates and their families in the 16,000-seat arena before Lincoln East students and families began to arrive for the next commencement ceremony early in the afternoon.
Every single spray, wipe and scrub was part of a plan formulated by arena staff, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln Public Schools to hold all six public high school graduation ceremonies in one weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Tom Lorenz, general manager of the arena.
All seats, railings, door handles, escalators and restrooms had to be sanitized with a nontoxic disinfectant before the next group of graduates and patrons arrived. While only about 3,000 of the seats were in use this weekend, the task was still herculean.
The weekend's events served not only as a service to the young people of Lincoln, Lorenz said, but also as a test of the arena's preparedness moving forward. Pinnacle Bank Arena has not hosted a crowd since the state basketball tournaments in mid-March, making the graduations the arena's first foray into socially distant public gatherings.
Students were spaced out in chairs across the arena's floor, and families sat in groups of six or less in reserved seats in the first two seating levels.
The event wouldn't have been possible without Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's recent mask mandate, Lorenz said.
"That really is a big help and should make it very safe," he said.
Regardless, Lorenz said, the staff takes the threat of transmission very seriously, even wiping down shared surfaces during the ceremony. All staff underwent a screening process, including a temperature check, before arriving.
Staff, patrons, and graduates were understanding of the precautions, Lorenz said.
"They're as engaged with it as we are," he said.
The weekend wasn't without hiccups, though, as they discovered some faulty spray bottles Friday night. Luckily, they were able to replace them with the help of a local supplier by Saturday morning.
The success of the weekend was an indicator that larger events — possibly even Husker basketball — could be held in the arena this fall, Lorenz said.
Derek Wurl, operations manager at the arena, said it was nice to get back to work after a long and unexpected break.
"We've all been anxious to get back into what we know and a sense of normalcy around here," he said.
While the event did pose a challenge, Wurl said, wading through logistical problems and transforming the space to fit Lincoln's needs are all part of the job.
Wurl said he wasn't worried about contracting the virus while working because of all the precautions the arena has taken.
"As long as we keep cleaning and following our guidelines, I think we'll be all right," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
