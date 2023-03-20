Voters will soon decide on the fate of a $41.8 million bond issue at Raymond Central Public Schools.

May 9 is the last day ballots can be returned in the vote-by-mail election for the bond issue that would fund a new consolidated elementary school and renovations at the existing junior/senior high school.

The Raymond Central Board of Education approved a resolution to set the election in a 5-1 vote last week.

Ballots are expected to start going out to voters in Butler, Saunders, Seward and Lancaster counties April 17, Saunders County Clerk Dee Anne Nice said.

Saunders County will administer the election since it has the most registered voters in the district. Voters should return their ballots to their respective election commissioner's offices by 5 p.m. on May 9, Nice said.

Years in the making, the $41.8 million bond would pay for a new pre-K-6 school on Raymond Central's main campus, consolidating schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco in the process.

The bond would also cover renovations at the high school targeting classroom space for career and technical education, science and special education.

Located northwest of Lincoln, Raymond Central serves about 730 students.

