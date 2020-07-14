Ramzah named new UNL police chief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hassan Ramzah was named the next chief of police at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday after serving as interim chief for nearly a year.

Ramzah, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, will become the first Black police chief in the department's 91-year history. He joined the department as assistant chief in 2016.

"As a university police department, we are dedicated to building positive working relationships with our campus community that result in meaningful and lasting interactions," Ramzah said in a statement.

"I am honored for the opportunity to continue that work as chief and building upon the positive momentum within the department."

UNL said Ramzah has been a longtime supporter of police working to build partnerships within the communities they serve.

As a 26-year member of the Wichita Police Department in Kansas, for example, he worked to build an after-school program that kept children engaged in positive, supervised activities, UNL said.

Ramzah said the community policing philosophy is "perfectly suited" to a campus environment.