Ramzah named new UNL police chief

Hassan Ramzah was named the next chief of police at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday after serving as interim chief for nearly a year.
Ramzah, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, will become the first Black police chief in the department's 91-year history. He joined the department as assistant chief in 2016.
"As a university police department, we are dedicated to building positive working relationships with our campus community that result in meaningful and lasting interactions," Ramzah said in a statement.
"I am honored for the opportunity to continue that work as chief and building upon the positive momentum within the department."
UNL said Ramzah has been a longtime supporter of police working to build partnerships within the communities they serve.
As a 26-year member of the Wichita Police Department in Kansas, for example, he worked to build an after-school program that kept children engaged in positive, supervised activities, UNL said.
Ramzah said the community policing philosophy is "perfectly suited" to a campus environment.
"Rather than focusing strictly on enforcement, it allows our department to promote a secure environment while helping educate students in the co-production of community safety," he said.
While working as the interim chief, Ramzah led an external review of the UNL Police Department, increased mental health and implicit bias training for its officers, and expanded representation on the Police Advisory Board.
Bill Nunez, UNL's vice chancellor for business and finance, called Ramzah "a proven leader who has helped our police department grow and thrive, expanding officer training and building positive engagement across the university community."
Ramzah was one of two finalists named earlier this month in the hunt to succeed former UNL Police Chief Owen Yardley, who retired after 18 years leading the department.
The other was Wichita State University Chief of Police Rodney Clark, who withdrew from the search last week.
Ramzah's annual salary will be $150,000.
