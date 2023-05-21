Lindsay Rogers is a self-described science nerd.

The daughter of a science teacher, she can still recall coming home from high school to regale her parents about all she had learned in class that day.

“I realized that I really like sharing knowledge with people,” said Rogers, the director of programs at the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools. “I’m fascinated by science and learning how it works. And what I really, really like, is teaching that to people, sharing that passion with others.”

That is, in essence, the purpose of Spark Summer Learning, the foundation’s day camps for elementary school students, which are coming back new and improved under Rogers’ direction this summer after a hiatus last year.

The weeklong camps kick off May 31 and run through Aug. 4, with each week centered on a different aspect of STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The camps, open to all students entering first through sixth grades, will take place at Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St., from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided and each week features a field trip.

Themes include exploring the artistry of animal adaptions at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo; a water park week where students get to visit a water park and design their own; and food science, where students will conduct experiments and create their own ice cream flavor.

“The goal really is to get students to have just this radically fun summer and, oh, by the way, learn more science,” said Rogers, a longtime science educator who most recently worked at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission before joining LPS’ foundation in February.

The foundation started the camps in 2018 to offer students another opportunity to learn during the summer. The program took a year off last year because of staffing issues during the pandemic but is back retooled, said Foundation President Wendy Van.

“Our team is super excited to provide a camp-like environment so kids can have a ball while they’re learning,” Van said. “We don’t want it to feel like school at all.”

The camps cost $250 a week per student plus a $10 activity fee. Additional siblings receive a 10% discount. Two weeks are shorter: May 31-June 2 and July 5-7 and are $175 a week. The foundation does offer scholarships but all slots are full, although the foundation is accepting donations to sponsor more students.

Rogers said the camps are a flexible option for parents during the summer since they can choose which days or weeks to have their children to attend.

It’s also a way for children to develop a love for science as well as skills like problem-solving and critical thinking, she said. According to Rogers, 92% of boys and 97% of girls lose interest in STEAM if not engaged by the fifth grade.

“That’s not to say that the schools in Lincoln aren’t doing a good job of teaching science. It’s just that we need more of it,” Rogers said. “It’s not something that we can rely just on the schools to get. We really need the community as a whole.”

