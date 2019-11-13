A racist note left on the windshield of a University of Nebraska at Omaha student's car prompted Chancellor Jeffrey Gold to release a statement Wednesday decrying the behavior while reinforcing the school's values.
Joshua Garcia found the note, which read "Illegals are not welcome!" on his car parked at Omaha's Elmwood Park, according to his Facebook post. He said he usually walks to his car late at night because of his job as a student worker and felt as if somebody was following him.
"I hope whoever did this gets informed about the many undocumented individuals living here in the United States and I want to apologize to whoever wrote this if I have made them feel a certain way that led them to doing this," Garcia said in the post. "Hopefully one day we can talk about it and find common ground."
In his statement, Gold said the note doesn't represent the values of inclusion the university stands by and serves as a form of intimidation that "has no place on our campus or near it."
"At UNO, we tell all of our students 'You are welcome here' and that means everyone," he said.
The note's timing falls in line with news that the U.S. Supreme Court may allow the Trump administration to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program has granted temporary protection for young immigrants from deportation since it began in 2012.
The possibility of DACA ending concerns Garcia.
"I am just extremely overwhelmed with what is going on in the Supreme Court, debating about what will the future look like for DACA recipients and things like this happening to Latinos in the U.S.," Garcia said.
Gold reiterated a previous statement he shared when he first became aware of the possibility of DACA's termination.
"I believe that we are a better university, city, state and country when all of our students have access to education and are an active part of our communities, sharing their spirit, background, intellect and passion," he said.