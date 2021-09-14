Quarantined elementary school students will have access to video lessons from LPS teachers

Elementary school students at Lincoln Public Schools will have access to video lessons when quarantined, as the district hopes to keep its youngest learners — who aren't eligible yet for a COVID-19 vaccine — on track.

Using federal coronavirus relief dollars, the district will pay 24 teachers from across the district to lead the lessons in core instruction — such as English language arts and math — which would be filmed during an in-person class and later uploaded online for students to access.

The online lessons, which LPS Superintendent Steve Joel announced at Tuesday's school board meeting, are tentatively scheduled to be available at the start of the second quarter.

"It’s going to have to be all-hands-on-deck to get them implemented," Joel said.

With hybrid learning no longer offered, elementary school students stuck at home with the coronavirus or who were close contacts to a positive case have had to make up work as in any other absence.

They also don't have access to the district's virtual learning program or use Google Classroom like secondary students. Teachers in middle school and high school use Google Classroom to share material with students.