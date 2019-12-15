Q&A with an inspiring woman: Dr. Vann Price

How would you describe a great day at work?

I’m fortunate to have the responsibility of recruiting and hiring caring, committed teachers for our district. A great day is being able to share my passion for students and learning with potential employees, and landing those individuals who fit the mission and vision of our district. A great day is also being able to support building principals, and it is always my goal to make their lives a little bit easier whenever I can. Sometimes this can be as simple as providing them with a listening ear, a resource to share with a staff member in need, or calling them back when they need a quick answer.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

My mother always told me to put God first and always be willing to work hard. She told me to stay in school and I could write my own ticket. I have never regretted acting upon these wise words instilled in me from a young age.

What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?