• Interim dean and professor in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
• American Advertising Federation (AAF) and AAF National Education Executive Committee member.
Who has inspired you?
My parents were both very active throughout their lifetimes in our community of Seward, Nebraska. Their focus on service and civic engagement continues to inspire me as I consider what difference I can make in this world. From the school board to the hospital board, from Rotary to Altar Society, both of them worked hard to contribute to making Seward better for all. They raised the five of us in a safe and loving environment, with lots of books and travel, but they also felt a responsibility to humankind. They were tremendous role models.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I work with incredible young adults at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I hope I can inspire them to stay curious and dig into life. The world needs their energy, their ideas and their idealism.
What does leadership mean to you?
Leadership is having a vision for what a group’s members can do all together, and possessing the drive to bring people along toward that vision. It is allowing for exploration and risk-taking, with the ability to bring everyone into focus again to strive toward the future.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
You have free articles remaining.
“You are what you do, not what you say you’ll do.” – Carl Jung
How would you describe a great day at work?
A day when I have time with all of our constituents: students, staff, faculty, alums, donors. If I can keep my finger on the pulse of these groups through even the smallest of daily interactions, it is an invigorating day.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
“Pay me now or pay me later.” – Advice from an old friend, Gary Deberg. To me, it means put the work in up front or you’ll pay for it later. I’ve found it to be true.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Being asked to step in as interim dean of our college in January 2018 was an honor, and has provided me with almost two years of learning new ways to be a leader. It’s been a constant fire hose of information and has allowed me to be at the table with incredibly smart people from all parts of UNL.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
I understand more every day about the importance of relationships. It makes all that time at work so much more meaningful and rewarding to let people know you value them.