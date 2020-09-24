Pyrtle Elementary named Blue Ribbon School

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pyrtle Elementary School is one of six Nebraska schools recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School.

The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.

Now in its 38th year, the program has recognized more than 9,000 schools, some of which have won multiple awards. Schools are eligible for re-nomination after five years.

Pyrtle, 721 Cottonwood Drive, was recognized as an exemplary high-performing school. It has about 450 students, 80% of whom are white; 2% Black, 9% Hispanic, 2% Asian and 7% two or more races. About 26% of students live in poverty and 15% receive special education services. Kristen Finley is the principal and for the past two years the school's overall theme has been kindness and acceptance.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states.

This year, the program recognized 317 public schools and 50 non-public schools.