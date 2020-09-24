 Skip to main content
Pyrtle Elementary named Blue Ribbon School
Pyrtle Elementary named Blue Ribbon School

Pyrtle

Pyrtle Elementary, 721 Cottonwood Drive

Enrollment: 470 students

79.9% white, 1.2% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 9.3% Hispanic, 7.9% two or more races

Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 18.9% free, 8.8% reduced

Gifted: 9.8%

Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 73 language arts, 69 math, 83 science

 LPS

Pyrtle Elementary School is one of six Nebraska schools recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School.

The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.

Now in its 38th year, the program has recognized more than 9,000 schools, some of which have won multiple awards. Schools are eligible for re-nomination after five years.

Pyrtle, 721 Cottonwood Drive, was recognized as an exemplary high-performing school. It has about 450 students, 80% of whom are white; 2% Black, 9% Hispanic, 2% Asian and 7% two or more races. About 26% of students live in poverty and 15% receive special education services. Kristen Finley is the principal and for the past two years the school's overall theme has been kindness and acceptance.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states.

This year, the program recognized 317 public schools and 50 non-public schools.

In addition to Pyrtle, other 2020 Blue Ribbon schools in Nebraska include Concordia Academy, Creighton Prep, Marian High School, Standing Bear Elementary in Omaha and David City Elementary.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

